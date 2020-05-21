767 Shares in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 767 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $956,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 36.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 635,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,349,000 after purchasing an additional 171,435 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total value of $56,326.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,326.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Judith C. Seltz bought 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $174.94 per share, with a total value of $43,735.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $43,735. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $170.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.79, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.37. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $196.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.86.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on LH. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $209.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $147.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.56.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

