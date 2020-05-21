Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,490 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,402 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $48,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Change Path LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 13,580 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Adobe by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,392 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $19,589,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $1,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $384.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.33 billion, a PE ratio of 58.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $386.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.04.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Citigroup dropped their price target on Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.54.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,298 shares of company stock worth $4,025,976. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

