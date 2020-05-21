Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 7,038 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 108.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,553 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 38,882 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 13,070 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,782 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2,228.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PXD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $205.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.86.

NYSE:PXD opened at $92.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $159.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

