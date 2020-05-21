Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 11,077 Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,077 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,461,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,362,000 after purchasing an additional 238,689 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 858,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,762,000 after buying an additional 238,630 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 734,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,709,000 after buying an additional 192,878 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,880,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Paylocity by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 611,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,856,000 after buying an additional 32,152 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paylocity from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Paylocity from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Paylocity from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Paylocity from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Paylocity from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.07.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.41, for a total transaction of $60,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $450,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,304 shares of company stock worth $1,933,315. 37.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $120.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.77 and its 200 day moving average is $116.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $66.98 and a 12 month high of $150.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 96.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.65.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $171.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

