Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 25,608 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 25,608 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CTSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

CTSH stock opened at $52.56 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $71.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

