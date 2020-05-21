Aigen Investment Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,796 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 44.4% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 280.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 12,664 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 27.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $56.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average of $46.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $59.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.14, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $4,279,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 827,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,194,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total value of $8,314,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,635,928.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,909,120 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

