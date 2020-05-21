Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $1.28 Million in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 68,163 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.95.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $99,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,899.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles John Koch bought 5,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,138.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 24,165 shares of company stock valued at $562,136 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $21.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.84. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

