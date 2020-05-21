Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $983,000 in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,229,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 89,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 230,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $25,934,155.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,460,670.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 11,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $1,312,421.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,942,462.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,476 shares of company stock valued at $28,656,119 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DGX opened at $113.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.39. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.19.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DGX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.28.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

