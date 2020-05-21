Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Shares in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,217 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,748,495,000 after purchasing an additional 548,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,196,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100,637 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,768,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $750,455,000 after buying an additional 512,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,031,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,016,993,000 after buying an additional 85,048 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.58.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $119.92 on Thursday. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $216.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

