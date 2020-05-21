Aigen Investment Management LP Raises Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 601.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $1,904,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NOC opened at $320.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $330.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.87. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOC. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $366.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.92.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total transaction of $1,084,464.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,680,406.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.07, for a total transaction of $1,734,941.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,410,797.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

