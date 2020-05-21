Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 12,192 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,980 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 12,192 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EA. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 767.4% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $613,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joel Linzner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $232,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,947 shares of company stock valued at $24,794,759 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on Electronic Arts to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.64.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $119.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $121.76. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.02.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 54.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

