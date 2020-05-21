Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $1.18 Million Position in Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,573 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Aecom by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 10,690 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Aecom by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 279,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after buying an additional 60,342 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aecom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,682,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Aecom by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 769,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,201,000 after buying an additional 35,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Aecom by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 317,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,693,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Aecom news, CFO Troy Rudd purchased 8,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $250,707.15. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,579.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aecom stock opened at $35.52 on Thursday. Aecom has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $52.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Aecom had a positive return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aecom will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ACM shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of Aecom in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Aecom from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Aecom from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aecom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

