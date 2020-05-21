Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) CFO Purchases $93,360.00 in Stock

Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) CFO David Lyle purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $93,360.00.

Shares of AIRG opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.60 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.96. Airgain Inc has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $15.45.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Airgain Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIRG. B. Riley upped their price target on Airgain from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Airgain from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRG. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airgain by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 295,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 68,175 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Airgain by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 379,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 63,100 shares during the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new position in shares of Airgain during the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Airgain by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 31,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Airgain by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 23,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

