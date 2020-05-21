Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.57% of Alleghany worth $45,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Alleghany by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $498.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $426.87 and a fifty-two week high of $847.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $525.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $695.82. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 149.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.95 by ($2.96). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.69%. Analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 29.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total value of $790,793.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,019.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Y has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $900.00 to $850.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $608.75.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.