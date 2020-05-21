Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 191.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.5% of Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.34.

GOOGL opened at $1,409.16 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,271.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,328.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

