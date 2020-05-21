Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Hoylecohen LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.5% of Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after buying an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $2,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Aegis lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.34.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,409.16 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,271.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,328.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

