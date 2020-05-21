Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 66.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Round Table Services LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 34.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,409.16 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market cap of $961.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,271.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,328.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,550.00 price target (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price objective (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

