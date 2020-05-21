Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.2% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,409.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,271.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,328.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $961.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

