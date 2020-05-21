Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Trimmed by Jdc Jsc L.P.

Jdc Jsc L.P. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 18.4% of Jdc Jsc L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Jdc Jsc L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank OZK raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $2,589,000. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 159,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,237,000 after acquiring an additional 30,567 shares during the period. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Aegis increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.34.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,409.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,271.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,328.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

