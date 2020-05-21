Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) PT Raised to $240.00 at SunTrust Banks

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price target increased by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AMED. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.20.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $189.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $107.17 and a 1-year high of $218.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.91.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Amedisys had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 23,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.32, for a total transaction of $4,108,974.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Paul North sold 9,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total transaction of $1,825,933.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $635,950 and have sold 56,716 shares valued at $10,345,058. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,013 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Amedisys by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,482 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,993,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,904,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

