American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,380 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 327.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $90.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.13. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $137.50 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

