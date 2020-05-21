American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the April 30th total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AMT stock opened at $230.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. American Tower has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $260.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.35. The stock has a market cap of $101.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.90, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.44.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 55.89%.

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $1,533,190.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,653,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,392 shares of company stock valued at $3,343,752. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA raised its position in shares of American Tower by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP raised its position in shares of American Tower by 228.0% in the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 62,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 43,292 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 187,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 139,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.33.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

