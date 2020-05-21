American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Stock Position Lowered by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of American Tower by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA raised its position in shares of American Tower by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP raised its position in shares of American Tower by 228.0% during the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 62,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 43,292 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 187,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,874 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 139,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. New Street Research raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Edward Jones raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.33.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $252,940.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,653,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,392 shares of company stock valued at $3,343,752. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $230.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $260.43. The company has a market capitalization of $101.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.44.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. American Tower’s payout ratio is 55.89%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

