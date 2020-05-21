Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 274.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 100.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMP. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $132.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.72. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $180.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 38.86%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

