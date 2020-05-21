Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ADI. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.23.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $114.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.43 and its 200 day moving average is $109.45. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $127.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.32 per share, with a total value of $237,631.92. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,214 shares of company stock worth $932,401 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after buying an additional 26,148 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 13.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 25,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.