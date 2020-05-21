Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $133.00 at SunTrust Banks

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $124.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ADI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.23.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI opened at $114.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $127.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $504,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,805. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $169,501.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,779.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,214 shares of company stock worth $932,401. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 109.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.