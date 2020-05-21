Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at KeyCorp

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.23.

ADI opened at $114.57 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $127.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.45.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,214 shares of company stock worth $932,401. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

