Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Lowered to $119.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price objective decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $119.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ADI. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $144.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.23.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $114.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.45. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $127.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.32 per share, with a total value of $237,631.92. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 883 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,214 shares of company stock valued at $932,401 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 109.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

