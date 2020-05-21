Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Raised to $101.00 at Morgan Stanley

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ADI. Raymond James cut their price target on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.23.

ADI stock opened at $114.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $127.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.32 per share, with a total value of $237,631.92. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $504,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,214 shares of company stock valued at $932,401. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $3,265,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $463,695,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,803,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,492,540,000 after buying an additional 3,571,383 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,322,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,476,000 after buying an additional 1,215,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 861,877.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,077,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,047,000 after buying an additional 1,077,347 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

