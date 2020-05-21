Analysts Offer Predictions for Cypress Energy Partners LP’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CELP)

Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cypress Energy Partners in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cypress Energy Partners’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Cypress Energy Partners alerts:

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.25). Cypress Energy Partners had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 118.15%. The firm had revenue of $68.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.20 million.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CELP. ValuEngine raised shares of Cypress Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cypress Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Cypress Energy Partners stock opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $54.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.74. Cypress Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.92%. Cypress Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.45%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in Cypress Energy Partners by 353.1% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 55,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 43,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cypress Energy Partners by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 19,972 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in Cypress Energy Partners by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cypress Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Cypress Energy Partners by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. 1.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cypress Energy Partners Company Profile

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and water and environmental services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services, and Water and Environmental Services. The Pipeline Inspection Services segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines; oil and natural gas gathering systems; pump, compressor, measurement, and regulation stations; storage facilities and terminals; and gas distribution systems.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.