Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) CEO Marc Grandisson Purchases 23,500 Shares of Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) CEO Marc Grandisson bought 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $619,695.00.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $26.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $48.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 14,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

