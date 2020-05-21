Archer Investment Corp Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.9% of Archer Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $91.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.65 and its 200 day moving average is $118.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.