Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Holdings Boosted by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,657 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 213,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 39,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 49,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 21,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

ARCC opened at $14.31 on Thursday. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.18%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Ares Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.28.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 3,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,173.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 4,875 shares of company stock worth $70,154 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.