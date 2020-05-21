Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) PT Raised to $181.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $181.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.33.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $146.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 12.74 and a current ratio of 12.73. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $150.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.11. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 35.09% and a negative net margin of 2,231.94%. The company had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

