Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) fell 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.25 and last traded at $17.25, 3,044,966 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 0% from the average session volume of 3,060,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.28.

Several research firms recently commented on AVTR. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.94.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average is $16.15.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,645,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,044 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Avantor by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,050,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,772 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,050,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Avantor by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,436,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its position in Avantor by 538.5% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,915,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

