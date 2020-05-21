Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Short Interest Update

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the April 30th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eckel acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $47,550.00. Also, major shareholder Ronin Capital, Llc acquired 20,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $52,583.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 49,621 shares of company stock valued at $137,234. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aware stock. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,401 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.94% of Aware worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AWRE opened at $3.42 on Thursday. Aware has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $70.59 million and a P/E ratio of -7.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 80.29%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Aware, Inc provides software and services for the biometrics industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs), biometric enrollment SDKs and application program interfaces (APIs), identity text analytics SDK – Inquire, biometric services platform – BioSP, and cluster-based matching platform – Astra; and integrated solutions comprising Knomi, AwareABIS, WebEnroll, and Indigo, as well as biometric applications that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometric images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data.

