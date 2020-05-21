B. Riley Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Nordic American Tanker in a report issued on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nordic American Tanker’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NAT. ValuEngine downgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Nordic American Tanker from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordic American Tanker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

NYSE:NAT opened at $4.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02. Nordic American Tanker has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $664.50 million, a P/E ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.33 million. Nordic American Tanker had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 11.32%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Nordic American Tanker by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 214,005 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tanker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,001,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Nordic American Tanker by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 380,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 245,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Nordic American Tanker by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,711,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 64,422 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nordic American Tanker by 989.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 475,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 432,232 shares during the period. 36.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.86%. This is a boost from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

