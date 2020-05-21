Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Short Interest Update

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the April 30th total of 3,610,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 720,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

In related news, Director Richard W. Frost bought 3,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.90. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.3% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,231,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,441,000 after acquiring an additional 104,511 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,532,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,986,000 after purchasing an additional 932,084 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 16.2% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,274,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,615,000 after purchasing an additional 317,202 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,142,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,515,000 after purchasing an additional 250,698 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 26.9% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,791,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,637,000 after purchasing an additional 379,873 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

BECN opened at $22.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $38.51.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

