Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $46,000 Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 476 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 24,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Landstar System by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth about $1,938,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 226,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Landstar System from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.49.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $109.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $119.93.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.29 million. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 28.99%. Landstar System’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

