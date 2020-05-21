BidaskClub Upgrades Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) to “Strong-Buy”

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADAP. Mizuho began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.19.

ADAP stock opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $711.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.57.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.62% and a negative net margin of 7,324.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,287,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 122,738 shares during the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 857,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 357,311 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,465,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 586,384 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 34,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 50.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

