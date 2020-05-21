BidaskClub Upgrades Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) to “Hold”

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CATM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Cardtronics from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cardtronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Cardtronics from $51.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardtronics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

CATM opened at $25.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.72. The stock has a market cap of $965.74 million, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.66. Cardtronics has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $47.41.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.44 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cardtronics will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rahul Gupta acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $54,300.00. Also, CAO Paul A. Gullo acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.13 per share, with a total value of $27,643.00. Insiders purchased 16,600 shares of company stock valued at $321,923 in the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cardtronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cardtronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cardtronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Cardtronics by 40.1% in the first quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

