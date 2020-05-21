Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BIIB. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Biogen from $302.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Biogen from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Biogen from $344.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Biogen from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.46.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $313.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $313.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Biogen has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The company has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. Biogen’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 318.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

