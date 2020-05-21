BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Gap Up to $0.38

BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.35, but opened at $0.38. BioNano Genomics shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 11,462,451 shares trading hands.

BNGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BioNano Genomics in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioNano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. BioNano Genomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.67.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BioNano Genomics stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 204.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,898 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of BioNano Genomics worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

