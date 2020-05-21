Blue Chip Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $987,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3,160.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 19,786 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 14.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 470,222 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,423,000 after purchasing an additional 58,968 shares during the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 37.8% during the first quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 17,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 41,471 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $114.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.58.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $119.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.19. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

