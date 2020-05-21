Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 99.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,734,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,725,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,448,000 after buying an additional 1,815,178 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,907,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,263,000 after buying an additional 47,021 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,012,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,933,000 after buying an additional 31,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,982,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,011,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

BRO stock opened at $38.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.65.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $698.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 24.29%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.