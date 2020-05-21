BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Acquires New Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the first quarter worth $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 2,122.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $166,383.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,430.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total transaction of $93,063.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,590 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,107. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $98.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.07 and a 200-day moving average of $84.44. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of -56.18 and a beta of 1.06. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $104.81.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17). The business had revenue of $568.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.24 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Incyte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.10.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

