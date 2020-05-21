BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Acquires Shares of 19,520 Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,296,742,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,904,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,052,000 after purchasing an additional 710,927 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,180,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,556,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,601,000 after purchasing an additional 782,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,034,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,202,000 after acquiring an additional 732,676 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C opened at $45.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.69. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.83.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.68.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.