BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Buys 449 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPG. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.10.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $95.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.24. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

