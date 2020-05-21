BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Cowen raised Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $366.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.92.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $320.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $330.69 and its 200 day moving average is $344.87.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.07, for a total value of $1,734,941.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,410,797.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total value of $1,084,464.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,680,406.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.