BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $743,000 Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 600.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 150,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 37,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 110,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $35.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $67.17.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on LNC shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.91.

In related news, EVP Lisa Buckingham acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $53,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,251.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Leanne Lachman acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $106,770.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $223,075 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

